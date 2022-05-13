 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Direction of country part of Roe v. Wade decisions

My husband and I join the millions of women, and men, who support and protect women's reproductive rights.

To NOT protect Roe v. Wade is to set this country back a century or more. This we cannot do.

To PROTECT Roe v. Wade will keep us moving ahead forward on the Arc of Justice.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

MILLICENT GRAY

Parks

