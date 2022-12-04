Letter to the Editor: Different location for NAH's 'growth project' recommended

I ask Flagstaff City Council to not approve Northern Arizona Healthcare’s proposed regional plan amendment and redirect NAH’s growth project development elsewhere. The project’s location as proposed, a natural resource area near Fort Tuthill with access via Beulah Boulevard, is in actuality a long-term 180-acre commercial development. As presented, this project would destroy watershed and wildlife habitat, displace nearby neighborhoods’ quality of life, and present public safety and traffic impacts leading to gridlock, increased traffic accidents, and delayed arrival times for emergency care.

This is not an issue of property rights — investors purchased the project property knowing that planning and zoning did not allow for this project; thus the request for a plan amendment. This is also not an issue of providing needed space for growth — NAH has publicly stated that it has land at its current location that meets the healthcare center’s growth needs. Rather, it's that NAH would have to “build vertically” at its current location and that this does not fit their concept for a state-of-the-art facility.

A balanced and sustainable growth location for this project is land adjacent to and south of Interstate-40 toward the east of the city. This location allows for safe and direct access that supports traffic volumes and is centrally located for Flagstaff and greater northern Arizona. Construction in this location would not displace nor disturb existing residential neighborhoods and has the acreage that meets NAH’s growth and patient care vision.

RUTH ENGLER

Flagstaff