Letter to the Editor: Diabetic sees need for Build Back Better support

One in 10 Arizonans live with diabetes. I’m one of them. I’ve lived with diabetes since I was 11 years old. First I saw my parents struggle to afford the cost of insulin, and then I had to deal with that myself. It’s always in the back of my mind, and I’m constantly having to make decisions that my friends don’t even have to think about -- decisions that save my life.

Between 2012 and 2016 the price of insulin nearly doubled to over $300 per vial. That’s thousands of dollars every year that most Arizonans can’t afford. We need Congress to stop insulin producers and insurers from exploiting us with their price hikes.

That’s why I’m grateful for the Build Back Better Act. It empowers Medicare to negotiate the price of high-cost drugs and it caps the cost of insulin at $35 per vial. That’s a big win, and I’m grateful to Congressman O’Halleran and the other Arizona members of the congressional delegation who voted for it.

I encourage Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema to vote for the Build Back Better Act to lower the costs of prescription drugs.

SIERRA TYSON

Flagstaff

