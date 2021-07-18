Letter to the Editor: Development decision continues to send off bad aura

First I wish to thank Mayor Deasy and Councilmembers McCarthy and Aslan for voting to deny Aura. They supported the overwhelming majority (from a poll) of Ponderosa Trails as well as the spirit and intent of the Zoning Code and Regional Plan. I am happy they displayed backbone and stood on principle rather than arbitrary judgment regarding the sociological good, unlike the three councilmembers who defected over 12 additional affordable units. Politics, perhaps?
Our dismay was that the code and plan seemed powerless to shield our neighborhood from such an overreach of discretion in building a clearly defacto high-density development on what our plan designated as maximum medium density within the RPO. And surrounded on two sides by single-family homes. Should this not have been the applicant’s and city staff’s concern? I surely think so.
Another reason this was ill advised was stated in the letter that F3 had previously written to Council. They pointed out that a concerning precedent would be set for future rezonings. Namely, without hearing from the people most impacted by it through a major plan amendment for high density.
Staff (even attorneys) may assert that the fuzzy math used to calculate total unit count is “all legal.” Well sure, if loopholes and legerdemain are legal, then “anything” can be legal. But no, the findings require careful analysis and thoughtfully applied principles.
Aura will become exhibit A for what is deficient in our IPAH plan. It creates polarization if we need to hurt Peter in order to help Paul. That leads to ruin. Thirty-two affordable housing units is a “drop in the bucket” compared with the need. There are better ways to provide AH and we tried to explain to the city and Council that Aura (with 70% one bedrooms and 30% two bedrooms) is not family friendly.
Aura will do nothing to assist families with three to five children who really need AH. And without one watt of renewable energy, this will not help meet the city’s carbon neutrality goals. Such is the folly for those who insist on it.
PHIL GOLDBLATT
Flagstaff