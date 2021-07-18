Letter to the Editor: Development decision continues to send off bad aura

First I wish to thank Mayor Deasy and Councilmembers McCarthy and Aslan for voting to deny Aura. They supported the overwhelming majority (from a poll) of Ponderosa Trails as well as the spirit and intent of the Zoning Code and Regional Plan. I am happy they displayed backbone and stood on principle rather than arbitrary judgment regarding the sociological good, unlike the three councilmembers who defected over 12 additional affordable units. Politics, perhaps?

Our dismay was that the code and plan seemed powerless to shield our neighborhood from such an overreach of discretion in building a clearly defacto high-density development on what our plan designated as maximum medium density within the RPO. And surrounded on two sides by single-family homes. Should this not have been the applicant’s and city staff’s concern? I surely think so.

Another reason this was ill advised was stated in the letter that F3 had previously written to Council. They pointed out that a concerning precedent would be set for future rezonings. Namely, without hearing from the people most impacted by it through a major plan amendment for high density.