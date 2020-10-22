 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Destruction of political signs a sign of the times
My husband and I have lived off Townsend-Winona road for over 22 years and drive along this road to go into town nearly every day. I have never seen the amount of vandalism and destruction of political signs that I have seen during this election campaign.

I see many Trump signs, but every time I see a Biden sign it is either destroyed or removed within a couple of days; sometimes it is gone the next day. I notice someone wrote something illegible on a Republican candidate sign once, but then that the sign was replaced and not defaced again. The Democratic candidate signs are destroyed and/or torn down over and over, many times. As of yesterday, all the Biden signs were gone again.

I believe that these destructive acts are indicative of a leader who is himself a bully and encourages his followers to be disrespectful and vicious to anyone who opposes them. I would be very sad to see our country taken over by bullies.

CRUZ BEGAY-SPENCE

Flagstaff

