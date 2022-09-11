Letter to the Editor: Despite turmoils, unity still viewed as answer in US

I believe in One America. We are a collection of individuals from North America and throughout the globe who have gathered from sea to shining sea to pursue happiness using the freedoms granted to us through the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Despite our varied ethnicities and religious beliefs, we have been able to become the most successful democracy the world has ever known.

Throughout our 246-year history of existence, there have been many challenges, including pandemics, famines, droughts, discrimination, segregation and wars. Yet by maintaining the course, the United States of America continues to grow and improve as we strive for a perfect Union. Civil Political discourse has been very important to our progress. We must agree to disagree in order to live in an orderly and productive society.

Listening to President Biden’s address to the nation on Thursday evening (9/1/22), he spoke of the ongoing threat to our Democracy from those who refuse to accept the outcome of the last presidential election. He called these people "MAGA" Republicans. I did not agree with this term as there are millions of citizens who voted Republican in 2020 and accepted the results. President Biden clarified his remarks the next day by concurring with this statement.

There has been no proof of any systemic voting fraud, yet some individuals running for office this fall vow to continue to make it harder for people to vote. They do not concede that President Biden won. There have been suggestions and calls for violence from many politicians and political organizations.

To protect our Democracy, we can follow our Constitution and our laws. There needs to be accountability. First, any group or individual that sows the seeds of violence should be arrested and be judged by a jury of their peers. Secondly, if laws are broken by politicians while in office or after they have left their position, they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Lastly, and most importantly, we can vote.

I urge my countrymen and women to love America. One America. We are stronger when we are united, and when we vote.

GREGORY JARRIN, MD

Whiteriver