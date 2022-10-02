Letter to the Editor: Denying personhood denies democracy

Our Forefathers created a government where “equality and justice for all” should prevail. To achieve this standard requires that individuals and communities recognize and respect the personhood of each American citizen. However, when power is at stake, this vision fades and white supremacists claim their righteous authority by depersonalizing social and ethnic groups.
The Republican leadership claims to support the Constitution; however, the U.S. House January 6th insurrection committee has documented planned intent to overthrow not only the 2020 election but also the principles our country was founded upon.
The Declaration of Independence outlines a citizen’s “inalienable rights;” however, our rights are in jeopardy because the right wing has chosen to self-ordain its vision of dominion. The Republican leaders claim to support the Constitution, and thereby the right of all citizens to vote; but, hypocritically, are making voting by different ethnic and life-style groups more difficult. They justify such Jim Crow actions by depersonalizing such populations.
Depersonalizing happens when one group refuses to recognize or value another group by disregarding their dignity. Hitler did this to Jews, Putin has depersonalized Ukrainians, and the Republican right wing is depersonalizing American citizens who choose to endorse the values of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” for all citizens.
In the immediate future, you can protect our collective rights and dignity by a) carefully researching and voting for those candidates who are dedicated to preserving democracy with equality and justice for ALL; and, b) encouraging voters to only support those who value the truth, such as Liz Cheney has.
BRYAN BATES
Doney Park
