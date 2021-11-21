Letter to the Editor: Denying construction workers living wages strikes chord

Flagstaff City Council recently discussed setting a prevailing wage for construction contracts so that our tax dollars would pay construction workers living wages based on their credentials. I can’t believe that by a 6-1 vote, the council denied living wages for our trade skill workers on city contracts, with Mayor Paul Deasy being the only vote that would set proper wages for the hard-working people building roads and doing other public projects.

This wouldn’t even have imposed on private deals. You want someone to remodel your kitchen for less? Cool, this wouldn’t interfere with your private contract. It was just city tax-funded construction contracts like roads that would have been required to pay living wages. Guess I understand why people like Councilmember Salas, who is adamantly against minimum wage, is also against living wages for construction workers, but all these local politicians who say they support living wage …really? That’s even worse.

Vice Mayor Becky Daggett, you said you supported us? Stop pretending like you’re here for us workers. As far as I’m concerned, only one on Council has stuck by their word.

Collect your taxpayer-paid salaries, councilmembers, while denying a living wage to trade skill workers paid out of the same coffer. Actions and words are two very, very different things. Practice what you preach or get off the dais, councilmembers.

JOHN LLOYD

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0