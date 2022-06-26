 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Dental clinic a success, sponsors thanked

As two of the 350 volunteers who helped organize and put on our AZ Mission of Mercy North free dental clinic at Fort Tuthill [recently], we would like to thank our local and statewide sponsors and contributors for making it happen. We were able to see and treat over 400 individuals and provide over $550,000 worth of dental treatment to those in need, as well as create many new smiles. 87% of the patients treated were from northern Arizona counties.

Our thanks go out to:

Corporate Sponsors:

- The Dell E. Webb Foundation

- Delta Dental of Arizona

- The NARBHA Institute

- AZ Department of Veteran Services

- United Concordia Dental

- Blue Cross/Blue Shield Health Choice

Donors:

- Deb @ Patterson Dental

- Dentsply

- Greg @ Nackard/Pepsi Beverage

- Grant @ Hughes Plumbing Supply

- Coconino County/Supervisor Horstman/Manager Peru

- Shane @ H&R Septic

- Terry @ TR Electric

- Randy and Alan @ Flagstaff Cart Specialties

- Keith and Zach at Eagle Mountain Construction

- Staples

- Eric at Coconino High School

Contributors:

- Lee at All-American Roll Offs

- Alfredo at Central Arizona Supply

- Brian at Total Grand Rental

- Adam and Stephanie at LandCo Power

- Scott and Chris @ United Rentals

And, of course, to the slew of volunteers who spent countless hours organizing, setting up, providing for and tearing down the event (you know who you are), we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Sincerely,

KIM FREEMAN

DALE HALLBERG

AZ Mission of Mercy North

