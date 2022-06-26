Letter to the Editor: Dental clinic a success, sponsors thanked

As two of the 350 volunteers who helped organize and put on our AZ Mission of Mercy North free dental clinic at Fort Tuthill [recently], we would like to thank our local and statewide sponsors and contributors for making it happen. We were able to see and treat over 400 individuals and provide over $550,000 worth of dental treatment to those in need, as well as create many new smiles. 87% of the patients treated were from northern Arizona counties.