Letter to the Editor: Democrats and their platform giving GOP the heebie jeebies

The GOP has scared itself so much with its portrayal of the policy positions of the Democrats that they are breaking every possible rule and standard to suppress the Democratic vote.

They view a fair wage, decent housing and accessible healthcare as socialism. They are terrified of voting by minorities. They abhor taxes and prefer the shabby third-world appearance of our public sector to paying a bit more in taxes on the trillions of dollars they've amassed over the past 40 years with stagnant wages and no investment in new factories; the money has gone into lavish lifestyles and offshore bank accounts.

Most Americans work hard and manage to save very little. They need Social Security and Medicare to retire. This is what voters need to recognize; public goods benefit everyone, not just the elite. Democrats offer a platform that benefits the vast majority of the population; that's what the GOP is afraid of. BOO!

HARRIET YOUNG

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0