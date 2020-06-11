Letter to the Editor: Demand reform of police training, policies across U.S.

After even more incidents arise of police excess following the torture and murder of George Floyd -- such as the pushing to the ground of a nonviolent 75-year-old man causing his head injury -- it is clearly time to call for a massive reform of police training, policies and tactics in cities and towns across our great nation.
Where are our so-called police training academies in all of this? Do they teach chokeholds and murder as routine police practice? How can we possibly recruit decent human beings as police personnel who do not condone torture, abuse and murder, particularly of minority communities? We need to root out racism and police brutality in every place across our country. Anything less is a betrayal of our community and our country.
Police departments often have marketing mottos, e.g. Los Angeles (To Protect and Serve) and Minneapolis (To Protect With Courage, To Serve With Compassion). The slogans are ringing hollow right now.
As history teaches us, if you give people in power unchecked power and unsupervised might, they will abuse people and take advantage of the poor and less fortunate. There are always “good cops” and “bad cops.” We must be sure that the reputation and image of the overwhelmingly high number of good cops is not dragged through the mud and destroyed by a few bad cops. Let us not let our law enforcement establishment across America continue to be culpable in the disparate treatment of our citizens.
Let’s create equal police treatment of all our citizens, and, at the same time, restore the reputation and integrity of our law enforcement communities!
JAMES E. BABBITT
Flagstaff
