Letter to the Editor: Definition of fascism unfolding before our eyes?

Merriam-Webster defines fascism as: a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.

Citizens of civilized democracies need to be ever vigilant to ensure that fascism does not creep into their political system, a wolf in sheep’s clothing, and take control of their government. It can start with a slow erosion of personal rights, suppression of the free press, the degradation of the checks and balances of institutions, and the stacking of courts, and can end in the persecution and incarceration (or worse) of opposition leaders.

The fascist uses propaganda (misinformation) to preach the narrative that they have been oppressed by others, and must take what is rightfully theirs, at the expense of those with different values, ethnicities or religions. If they don’t win an election they attempt to subvert the system, and if that fails, they resort to mob violence to overturn the result.