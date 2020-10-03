Letter to the Editor: Decency goes a long way for this voter when it comes to campaign rhetoric

I have finally reached my limit on campaign rhetoric spewed by desperate candidates after reading the article (Sept. 27) on the Rogers/French race for state Senate Legislative District 6. As a registered Democrat for nearly 50 years in Coconino County, I take a stand against Republicans painting Democrats with negative name calling in media ads and newspaper articles. Calling those who support our Democratic candidates "radical left, dangerous high-tax, anti-God, anti-police, anti-life, anti-school choice and anti-gun" is not respectful of us fellow citizens who must live within the same government structure as candidate Rogers.

I get the fact that so-called leaders of the Republican Party 2020 are setting the stage with their own blast of negativity toward the opposing party, but it should not be spewed on us citizens who all live under the same legislative roof. We once were nicer to each other up here in Coconino County, even seeking out and socializing with those who did not vote the same ticket. As the retired U.S. Army Colonel Wendy Rogers should have learned, you need all of the troops to move toward the goal and objective, which is this case, are positive outcomes for everyone through shared strengths.