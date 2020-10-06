Letter to the Editor: Debate debacle further shows democracy is in danger

A debate is supposed to give the audience an opportunity to listen to each candidate speak uninterrupted. To be informed voters we must hear about the issues a candidate presents and then make our decisions on how to vote. However, the debate between the two presidential candidates viewed on Sept. 29, Trump constantly interrupted his opponent after being reprimanded a number of times by moderator Chris Wallace. Then both candidates made personal attacks on one another. Many viewers turned off their TVs in disgust or shifted to another channel.

Trump continued to trumpet false information about the pandemic, the economy and healthcare. The economy was well on the way to recovery by early 2016, following the recession during President George W. Bush’s second term.

More than 200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, with the numbers continuing to rise. If wearing masks had been mandated earlier, many lives could have been saved. The president even now seldom wears a mask. Trump said early on that wearing a mask “makes me look weak.”