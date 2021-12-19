Letter to the Editor: Death rates from COVID flying out of control

Can I put COVID into perspective? It is (still!) not getting the respect it deserves. How so?

Not to belittle the recent tornado deaths in Kentucky and Tennessee, rightly deemed disasters by their respective governors, but the recent daily death rate from COVID in these states is comparable to the tornado casualties -- and they occur day after day after day. In the meantime, these and other states have outlawed the known means of prevention: masks and vaccines.

Similarly, in the U.S. as a whole, the current death rate is on the order of 1,200 per day, again day after day after day (latest compilation from the New York Times and Johns Hopkins). This is the equivalent of half a dozen major airplane crashes a day! Can you imagine the popular response if that happened for a couple of days?! Nobody would be flying anything, anywhere, and the FAA would be in an all-hands-on-deck mode to figure out what was going on and fix it. Yet, the country as a whole persists in ignoring, resisting and even outlawing the known means of disaster prevention, for political and anti-scientific reasons.

Here in Arizona, we have our own daily plane-crash equivalence: 60-70 deaths per day, about the normal load for one of the Flagstaff-Phoenix flights. Again, no one in power in Arizona seems to care about how we could really control the COVID threat.

What’s wrong with these people?

DAVID SHAFFER

Flagstaff

