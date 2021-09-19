Letter to the Editor: Deasy's support of 30x30 climate plan applauded

We applaud Flagstaff mayor Paul Deasy for his bold leadership and support of protecting public lands in his Aug. 31 opinion piece, Flagstaff mayor supports Biden’s 30x30 climate plan. There is a lot that can be done right here at home to help support the 30x30 plan and we hope other Arizona state lawmakers will join Mayor Deasy in pushing for greater protections to help us fight climate change and preserve outdoor opportunities for all Arizonans.

A great place to start would be by enacting a permanent mineral withdrawal for the Grand Canyon by Congress passing the Grand Canyon Protection Act. In addition to protecting the Grand Canyon our lawmakers should actively support natural lands protections at all levels — from large federal land conservation designations to urban stream and habitat restoration projects, to conservation easements and supporting private landowners who wish to preserve their land as open space. There is a role for everyone to play; and everyone working together can accomplish the goal: preserving the wildlife and natural beauty of Arizona.

Arizona’s elected officials at every level: congressional delegation, the Governor and state legislators, and municipal leaders could lead the nation in protecting public lands and fighting climate change. We call for more of them to follow the lead of Mayor Deasy.