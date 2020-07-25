Letter to the Editor: Deasy, 'take your knee off our necks,' get grip on equality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Mr. Deasy: Your statement “the most disenfranchised here in Flagstaff are the indigenous population” was not only racist but divisive. Not only did you completely ignore over 400 years of the direct oppression of Black people in this country, you diminished the most recent murders of Dion Johnson and George Floyd and countless others. With your statement you also degraded the international movement that their deaths sparked.

The issue is not who is more disenfranchised. The issue is inequality. It is very clear that you do not understand nor wish to acknowledge the Black lived experience. The Southside Community Association is dedicated to the equality of all people and ensuring that Black people have a seat at the table.

This evening, we cannot breathe! Mr. Deasy, take your knee off our necks.

DEBORAH HARRIS

Southside Community Association Executive Director

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0