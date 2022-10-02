Letter to the Editor: Deasy supporter says his track record speaks for itself in race against Daggett

When you look at Mayor Deasy and Becky Daggett’s records on Council, it is clear who the proactive leader is.

Mayor Deasy set the record in 2021 for the most agenda item requests, items for increased labor rights, outlawing dirty money in local elections and tax rebates for alternative energy. Meanwhile, Becky Daggett set a record for the lowest number of agenda items of any vice mayor in Flagstaff’s history in their first year. That is to say ZERO in 2021. Not. A. Single. One.

She quit her city council seat to become mayor. Clearly, she didn’t do this to get more things done for the city, but rather to stroke her own ego. Daggett’s record of inaction, lack of proactive response to community concerns and self-serving motivations should be a red flag to us all.

MARIE CALHOUN

Flagstaff