Letter to the Editor: Deasy still best choice for mayor for this local

I am supporting Paul Deasy for mayor for many reasons, but the primary reason is that he has done a good job since taking office. He has the background and education that we need to guide us through the twists and turns of all the issues we are facing.

Mayor Deasy took office at the end of one of our worst years historically and nationally, and was following a two-term mayor that we admired. I listened to the Meet your Candidate on the F3 website twice. I heard a minister that, while a kind man I’m sure, doesn’t have a grasp on the position of mayor. He only wants to be the “shining city on the hill.”

From our other candidate it is what I’m not hearing. I know for a fact that she is a kind and generous person, but what I want in a mayor is the person who is going to get in the trenches and work hard to find the best solutions for Flagstaff and our citizens.

This is a tough job and holding our hand isn’t going to get us through. My support is based on research, deliberation and much quiet contemplation, not someone else’s opinion to guide us over the cliff’s edge for their own agendas.

P.S.: I also like him for all the reasons Ms. DeStefano listed.

GAYLENE SOPER

Flagstaff