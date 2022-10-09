Letter to the Editor: Deasy shows up, gets support in running for mayor

This letter is regarding Becky Daggett and the decision that our city council made July 6, 2021, on the Aura development.

I had researched the law and the facts extensively. I invited all councilmembers to speak with me to ensure they understood my perspectives. Council, except Ms. Daggett, positively received this letter and six of the seven did indeed meet with me.

Ms. Daggett, however, would not meet with the developer or with me. The issues involved were complex and it would require much more than three minutes at the public hearing to explain and answer her questions. Very important to many in Ponderosa Trails. Recently she promised to do that generally for all at the mayoral forum held before the primary. So actions speak louder than words.

But Ms. Daggett never replied to my plea to reconsider a meeting. I can only speculate negatively. But there’s more. Initially almost all of city council, including Ms. Daggett, voted to “approve” a compromise with the Aura proposal that Councilmember McCarthy put forth lowering the unit count based on his astute understanding of the zoning code. In essence, Council was rejecting the project as proposed. Subsequently, though, the developer included 12 additional affordable units that enticed three councilmembers to “flip” their vote, thus subverting the law. Ms. Daggett was one of these “turncoats.”

Ms. Daggett eventually met with the developer but still not with me, nor did she contact me for clarification via any means. What a contrast with Mayor Deasy, who even took notes during our discussion and seriously respected the hard work of the P&Z Commission who legally recommended “denial.” But this development has 70% one bedrooms and 30% two bedrooms. The mayor correctly saw this as “de facto” student housing located near NAU and also realized the destruction of forest here as not environmentally friendly. That is the kind of mayor we need and deserve, one who sticks by the courage of his convictions and places Flagstaff and its people first.

PHIL GOLDBLATT

Flagstaff