Letter to the Editor: Deasy shows he understands plights of minorities

After listening to the mayoral debate, I wanted to express my feelings as a citizen of Flagstaff after hearing Paul Deasy speak on Black Lives Matter and police funding. While the other candidates for office chose to either support the status quo or dodge the question by simply stating that conversations should occur, Mr. Deasy instead offered concrete stances. By stating that Flagstaff should seek to move towards the Camden, N.J., model, for example, he showed a knowledge of the situation that the other candidates clearly did not possess.

Moreover, while Mr. Deasy spoke eloquently and compassionately about the plight of Flagstaff's Black population by mentioning pertinent statistics about incarceration rates and population percentages, he also showed an awareness of the composition of Flagstaff by spotlighting the abuse of our Indigenous population. This is all too often ignored when we speak about race and injustice in this town. I believe that Mr. Deasy is in fact the best prepared of the three candidates to lead Flagstaff as a city towards a place of greater justice.