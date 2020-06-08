Letter to the Editor: Deasy displays type of leadership Flagstaff needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The crises confronting our country have highlighted how critical it is for elected officials to demonstrate leadership qualities and understand the importance of effective, regular communication with the public about what’s going on in our communities. In a few weeks, early ballots will be mailed for the primary election.

For the race for Flagstaff mayor, the one candidate who has done a great job of communicating about the issues is Paul Deasy, especially when you compare his approach to the two sitting councilmembers vying to be mayor, who despite their position, have done very little to demonstrate leadership during these difficult times.

Paul regularly communicates with the public by providing facts, figures, helpful information, and breaks down complex topics. He completely understands that sharing accurate information of what’s happening and discussing the issues is a critical part of good leadership. With wife and friends who are healthcare professionals fighting on the frontlines of the pandemic here in Flagstaff, he has spoken openly about what’s happening on the ground. Equally as impressive, unlike the other two candidates, he has been speaking up on many issues including LGBTQ+ rights, environmental issues, the city pension debt, water rate increases and property taxes on a regular bases from the beginning of his campaign.