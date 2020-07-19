Letter to the Editor: Deasy can steer Flagstaff back in right direction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Galloping growth; ugly, monstrous student-housing projects -- some with developer subsidies -- marring the cityscape, degrading our community, and adding to already bad traffic congestion; declining affordability of housing, particularly for locals; a fractious and less-than-transparent city manager hiring process; the mortgaging of many city-owned properties to pay down long-neglected pension obligations; a palatial new city court building without the mandated and promised total number of parking spaces; a relentless hollowing out of the historic downtown with a declining retail presence and bars and restaurant struggling to stay afloat in the face of the COVID-19 onslaught; more empty storefronts than in anyone’s memory; an ill-advised and locally unpopular paid parking scheme, complete with parking “enforcement” vehicles and attendant new city bureaucracy; and now, a flub in the city voter information pamphlet, possibly leading to voter confusion just weeks ahead of the primary election.

The mayor and city council have presided over and embraced most of these things which are eroding the quality and character of our community, and they must be held accountable.