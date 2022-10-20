 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Dear fellow citizen ... vote

Letters

Dear Fellow Citizen, I think of you as someone like me. You could be someone in my family, or on my block, who like me is put off by the degree of division in our society and disheartened by how nasty and misleading political talk has become. There is so much we all share as Americans -- mostly importantly, our vote.

I will be going to the polls this November because I want representation for all of us. I want to be part of history and participate in our democracy as a voter. I am not young, so my grandparents lived in this country before women could vote. Two of my four grandparents were immigrants who were denied the right to vote in their home country. So voting was always sacred in our family, even though sometimes I know we all feel as if our one vote doesn’t make a difference.

I will vote for me, to do what I can to pick candidates that represent the point of view I value, but I vote for you, too, so I don’t give up on the democracy that we share together. Please make the effort to vote, for all of us.

CATHY SMALL

Flagstaff

