Letter to the Editor: Daniel's boasting of Teen Challenge challenged

Last Thursday, the Daily Sun asked the three mayoral candidates about their qualifications for the office of mayor. One of the three, Daniel Williamson, cited his work as chairman of the board of Teen Challenge of Arizona as a prominent example of his.

This is disturbing to me for several reasons. One, the Teen Challenge organization has been accused of using abusive, coercive and manipulative practices such as humiliation and isolation. (“The Shadow Penal System for Struggling Kids,” The New Yorker, 10/11/21). Two, the organization’s self-reported success rate, cited by Williamson in the aforementioned Daily Sun article, has been questioned by social scientists such as Professor Byron R. Johnson of the Center for Research on Religion and Urban Civil Society at the University of Pennsylvania. (“Church-Based Projects Lack Data on Results,” New York Times, 4/24/01.)

Finally, the organization’s lack of oversight has resulted in at least one death -- that of Naomi Wood in Teen Challenge’s Lakeland, Florida facility. Seventeen-year-old Naomi Wood died after being denied medical care even though she had been vomiting for two days straight. (The facility had no medical staff on hand, and no protocols — other than prayer — for how to deal with medical issues.) When faced with a lawsuit from Naomi’s parents, Teen Challenge chose to close the facility.

Is this the kind of leadership we want for Flagstaff? One with no accountability, no transparency and no independent sources for data? I certainly don’t, and I hope my fellow citizens don’t either.

KELLY POE WILSON

Flagstaff