Letter to the Editor: Daggett's past involvement with city sets her up well for Council

Becky Daggett, through her career in Flagstaff, has experienced, and typically managed, an unprecedented slice of what Flagstaff is about. She has been involved in running the city, with Flagstaff Arts Council, FALA, Theatrikos, Friends of Flagstaff’s Future for over 10 years, and Flagstaff Family Food Center, just to name a few. This broad experience, of course, makes her perhaps most fluent in an understanding of our town.