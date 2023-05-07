I am utterly appalled at Mayor Becky Daggett’s handling of the Northern Arizona Healthcare development meeting on May 2. She quite literally stacked the deck, reordering the speaker cards to allow the “elites” to speak first, while punting the everyday citizens who oppose the development to the end of the meeting. Those in opposition had to wait six hours to speak while NAH senior administration got to cut in line. I have never seen this before. Prior mayors let people speak in order of their speaker cards being turned in, not based on their social status as Mayor Daggett is doing.

Daggett also allowed supporters to speak multiple times, breaking Council’s rules allowing each individual present to speak for three minutes in total, not based on who these individuals were supposedly speaking for.

The mayor allowed NAH to have unlimited time to respond to all the public participants after they spoke -- which is against public hearing protocol, while none of the opposition was allowed to refute NAH’s false claims.

There was so much preferential treatment at the meeting. City councilmembers even admitted that they gave the questions they had to NAH beforehand.

This whole process is a charade, and was decided by Daggett and city council a long time ago. They are doing everything they can to let NAH make their sales pitch while treating the average citizen as peasants. Shame on you Daggett.

MARIE ROBERTS

Flagstaff