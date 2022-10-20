 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Daggett's experience stands out to supporter

  • 0
Letters

I became acquainted with Becky Daggett when we moved to Flagstaff and became members of Friends of Flagstaff’s Future. As newcomers, we were eager to learn what was happening in this vibrant growing community.

Becky was the executive director of Friends of Flagstaff’s Future for over nine years. She was also the campaign manager for three ballot campaigns, raising $46 million dollars for parks, trails, and open space in Flagstaff and Coconino County. This includes lands on Observatory Mesa and Rogers Lake. Having access to open space is very important to us. Our parks and trails also generate a great amount of income from tourist dollars which help support local businesses.

Some of Becky’s priorities include affordable housing, reducing the impact of climate change on our community, supporting small business growth and job creation.

Becky is a proven leader and is highly qualified to serve as the next mayor of Flagstaff. She is endorsed by four current councilmembers and many community leaders. Becky values the opinions of others, leads by example and will serve our community with integrity.

People are also reading…

JANET SLIVA

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)