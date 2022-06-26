Letter to the Editor: Daggett supporter says criticism of politician misplaced

The criticism of Becky Daggett in a recent letter to the editor is entirely misplaced. What has society come to when our elected officials, who take an oath to uphold the law, get criticized for doing just that, upholding the law! She in no way violated her oath of office as a city councilperson; maybe people should actually read the oath before jumping to wild conclusions.
Becky took an oath to uphold the law and that is exactly what she did because per Arizona revised statutes, she was required by law to resign from the city council. If a citizen doesn’t like the law, I would suggest that is would be more appropriate to contact your state legislators and seek a change, as opposed to placing blame where it simply doesn’t belong.
Becky was asked by members of the community (and Council) to run for mayor, and I believe that she should be applauded for her willingness to step up and serve the citizens of Flagstaff as our mayor.
She has an incredibly long track record of public service and contributions to this community, such as serving as a board member with High Country Humane, Flagstaff Arts Council, Theatrikos Theatre Company, and was previously Communications Director for the Flagstaff Family Food Center, Outreach Coordinator for the Grand Canyon Trust, and the list goes on and on.
People are also reading…
- How Inner Basin survived the Pipeline Fire, why Weatherford Canyon did not
- Coconino County, City of Flagstaff urge residents to ‘immediately’ purchase flood insurance following Pipeline Fire
- Flagstaff residents join in protest of Roe v. Wade decision
- Release with conditions for Riser after third hearing in Flagstaff
- High Country Running: Serenity gone as fires burn near Flagstaff once more
- Lockett Meadow and Inner Basin ‘mostly alive and well’ following Pipeline Fire
- 5-year-old boy dies after being left in car while his mother prepared for birthday party, police say
- Flagstaff hosts first ever pickleball tournament over the weekend
- Two dead, one injured in Flagstaff shooting
- Ask a Ranger: Everett Ruess and Flagstaff, Part 1
- Riser remains in detention after second hearing in Flagstaff
- Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
- Weekend rain helps, but Pipeline and Haywire Fires still see activity Monday
- US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds
- Flagstaff Medical Center project finds new uses for surgical wrap
Becky is a true leader, with an incredibly impressive resume of public service. She will service us well as the mayor of Flagstaff, and I thank her for running.
PATRICK LUCUS
Flagstaff
Tags
- Republican Party
- Candidate
- Politics
- Election Result
- Border Control
- Moving
- Editor
- Policy Management
- Flagstaff
- Cooling System
- Pump
- Mechanics
- Economics
- Meteorology
- Josh Serna
- Heat Pump
- Heating System
- Undesirable
- Forest
- Military
- Memorial Day
- Munds Park
- Village
- Town
- Making
- Eva Putzova
- Jim Mccarthy
- Flagstaff City Council
- Deasy
- Candidacy
- Transparency
- Discussion
- Community
- Volunteer
- Public Servant
- Work
- Firefighter
- Success
- Structure
- Elected Official
- Debris
- Removal
- Container
- County
- Building Industry
- Insurance
- Law
- Institutes
- Dryness
- Effort
- Fire Safety
- March
- Linda L. Bradley
- Dollar
- Truck
- Donation
- Clothing
- Happiness
- Peace
- Resident
- Teacher
- School
- Education
- Wage
- Flagstaff Educational Association
- Benefit
- Student
- Public School
- Arizona
- Coconino County Board
- Climate
- Bank
- Finance
- Industry
- Crisis
- Williamson
- Salas
- Democrats
- Minimum
- Voter
- Marilyn Weismann
- Republican
- Daniel Williamson
- Listening
- Republicans
- Comment
- Ultra-right
- Animal
- Zoology
- Social Service
- Hospital
- Company
- Thanks
- High Country
- Humane
- Place
- Trail
- Flagstaff Trails Initiative
- Sport
- Aeronautics
- System
- Signage
- Help
- Maintenance
- Representative
- Budget
- Task
- Need
- Legislature
- Rogers
- Roe
- Wade
- Woman
- Country
- Husband
- Right
- Decision
- Marilyn Weissman
- Becky Daggett
- Flagshakes
- Heartbreak
- Joy
- Show
- Literature
- Theatre
- Glimpse
- Gift
- Play
- Nau
- Share
- Shuttle
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Highway
- Traffic Jam
- Driver
- Parking
- Judge
- Abortion
- Justice Thomas
- Conduct
- Constitution
- Alito
- Job
- Worker
- Joe Biden
- Federal Reserve
- Cost
- Employer
- Inflation
- Demand
- Commerce
- Spreader
- Spiral
- Product
- Price
- Policy
- Public Land
- Tourism
- Recreation
- Mining
- Uranium
- Grand Canyon
- Rights Issue
- Capital Punishment
- Christian
- Dependence
- Baby
- Stake
- Chris Talgo
- Vasectomy
- Birth Control
- Travel Expense
- Commuter
- Answer
- Patchwork
- So Long
- Ryan Smith
- Roadway
- Letter
- Locksmith
- Bicycle
- Weather
- Art
- Botany
- Craftwork
- Museums
- Flower
- Trip
- Address
- Front Yard
- Pride
- Plan
- Traffic Circle
- Concern
- Consequence
- Playground
- Tree
- Drill
- Weapon
- Weaponry
- Hunt
- Lie
- Good Guy
- Human
- Shooting
- Building
- Steeple
- Affordable Housing
- Nativity Church
- Properties
- Dogma
- High School
- Uterus
- Science
- Medicine
- Anatomy
- Surprise
- Denialism
- Hoax
- Global Warming
- Problem
- Patron
- Gun Control
- Inaction
- Nightmare
- Mass
- Second Amendment
- Gun
- Week
- Michael Baron
- Nra
- Greed
- Welcome
- Local
- City
- Nose
- Grab
- District
- Senior
- In-between
- Car
- Joke
- Sticky Note
- Complex
- Highgate
- Postman
- Post
- Apartment Complex
- Times
- Fire Station
- Parents
- Nurse
- Grandparents
- Breech Birth
- One
- Will
- Medic
- Doctor
- Pharmacology
- Staff
- Killing
- Overdose
- Ccc
- Coconino Strong
- Coconino Community College
- Coconino County
- Tax
- Graduate
- Williams
- Majority
- Statehouse
- Threat
- Fear
- Misinformation
- Stance
- Violence
- Legislation
- Ar-15s
- Marcus Aurelius
- Religion
- Pestilence
- Suicide
- Care
- Fee
- Civil Law
- Software
- Puppy
- Discount
- Adoption
- Dog
- Newspaper
- Usual
- Cat
- Choice
- Team
- Graffiti
- Crime
- Police
- Park
- Flagstaff Police Department
- Rec
- Wendy Rogers
- Rally
- Duty
- White Supremacist
- Supremacist
- Sociology
- Neo-nazi
- Flagstaff Housing Commission
- Councilmember
- Ordinance
- City Council
- Council
- Seat
- Tax Credit
- Coalition
- Revenue
- Medical Care
- Knife
- Assault Weapon
- Notion
- Arm
- Common Sense
- Blake Masters
- Reason
- Mass Murder
- Donald Trump
- Lack
- Employee
- Zoom
- Housing
- Homelessness
- Rental
- Evacuation
- Number
- Radio
- Name
- Area
- Siren
- Forest Service
- Doney Park
- Enforcement
- Rancho
- Land
- Wildfire
- Coconino
- National Forest
- Asylum Seeker
- Immigration
- Reform
- Political Party
- Mexico
- Border
- U.s.
- Pipeline
- Publishing
- Watershed
- Come
- Reality
- Mountain
- Fire
- Silviculture
- Topography
- June
- Ancient Forest
- Peak
- Kachina
- App
- Developer
- Giant
- Tech
- Marketplace
- Platform
- Kelly
- Election
- Gop
- Primary Election
- State Legislature
- Denier
- Joan Fredrikson
- Attacker
- Argument
- Adrienne Bischoff
- Usfs
- Funds
- Technology
- Sensor
- Worth
- Holder
- Mayor
- Oath
- Coordinator
- Criticism
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!