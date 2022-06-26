Letter to the Editor: Daggett supporter says criticism of politician misplaced

The criticism of Becky Daggett in a recent letter to the editor is entirely misplaced. What has society come to when our elected officials, who take an oath to uphold the law, get criticized for doing just that, upholding the law! She in no way violated her oath of office as a city councilperson; maybe people should actually read the oath before jumping to wild conclusions.

Becky took an oath to uphold the law and that is exactly what she did because per Arizona revised statutes, she was required by law to resign from the city council. If a citizen doesn’t like the law, I would suggest that is would be more appropriate to contact your state legislators and seek a change, as opposed to placing blame where it simply doesn’t belong.

Becky was asked by members of the community (and Council) to run for mayor, and I believe that she should be applauded for her willingness to step up and serve the citizens of Flagstaff as our mayor.

She has an incredibly long track record of public service and contributions to this community, such as serving as a board member with High Country Humane, Flagstaff Arts Council, Theatrikos Theatre Company, and was previously Communications Director for the Flagstaff Family Food Center, Outreach Coordinator for the Grand Canyon Trust, and the list goes on and on.

Becky is a true leader, with an incredibly impressive resume of public service. She will service us well as the mayor of Flagstaff, and I thank her for running.

PATRICK LUCUS

Flagstaff

