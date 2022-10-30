Letter to the Editor: Daggett supporter says candidate 'exactly the type of leader we need'

I am writing this letter to add my voice to the chorus of voices letting everyone know that Becky Daggett would be an incredible mayor. I have known Becky for nearly 20 years, and I think that it would be valuable to our community for me to share my perspective on her.
It was clear to me from the beginning that Becky is committed to serving Flagstaff with passion, purpose and integrity. She has been involved with our community in many different capacities, including being a supporter of the arts and an active volunteer with Theatrikos Theatre Company. Theatrikos is where I first got to know Becky and had the privilege of collaborating with her on several productions.
Both as a fellow volunteer and as a friend, I have seen firsthand Becky’s ability to bring people together and work towards a common goal. She is an empathetic listener, an inclusive team player and a relationship builder. When problems arise, she considers different viewpoints, and figures out solutions in a collaborative way. I have seen Becky work through difficult situations with respect for all involved. She is consistently kind and always acts with integrity.
This is exactly the type of leader we need in Flagstaff. We live in divisive times, and we need a mayor who can bring people together for the greater good of Flagstaff. We need a mayor who can creatively problem-solve and take action with our community’s best interest at heart. That is who Becky is at her core. She has a deep love of Flagstaff and is devoted to continually making things better for us all. Please cast your vote for Becky Daggett. She will be a truly great mayor!
LISA BRINK
Flagstaff
