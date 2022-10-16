Letter to the Editor: Daggett supporter hopes to see changes at mayor

Becky Daggett has been committed to our town since her arrival here 25 years ago. If you have worked, or volunteered or been grateful for the services of any of these organizations, Becky has played a role: Stop Dark Money, the Flagstaff Arts Council, Grand Canyon Trust, Flagstaff Family Food Center, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, Theatrikos and High Country Humane. This is only a partial list, but it reflects Becky’s understanding of active community participation and civic responsibility.
Becky's decision to run for mayor was in direct response to a highly strained relationship between the mayor and the city council. The atmosphere was antagonistic, unprofessional and far from constructive. The mayor had made several less-than-professional remarks: public statements critical of individual councilmembers; fictitious accusations against a valued Flagstaff nonprofit; and possibly intentional insufficient notice of meetings. In return, councilmembers accused the mayor with overstepping of power and acting without Council’s approval. A councilmember contacted the city attorney’s office to investigate a potential mayoral violation of the city charter. A Flagstaff businessman publicly asked the mayor to resign, as the lack of collaboration made it impossible for the city to move forward.
Becky stepped up, and in her announcement of candidacy stated, “in my role as an elected leader I am here to represent a wide range of perspectives, listen to opposing viewpoints, and discourage political grandstanding and drama.” Becky’s focus has always been on finding common ground for the common good. She is enthusiastically endorsed by four current councilmembers and a host of community leaders.
She will be a thoughtful, solution-based mayor, and will work with the city council to find solutions to the many challenges the city faces. I hope you will vote for Becky Daggett for mayor.
SALLY EVANS
Flagstaff
