Letter to the Editor: Daggett 'partisan politics' make sense to local

I’m getting sick of the criticism that Becky Daggett is playing “dirty” politics in her run for mayor by trying to kick off Daniel Williamson off the ballot.

Daniel Williamson is a Republican that supports the insurrectionist Wendy Rogers. He shouldn’t be on the ballot even if he got his signatures. I’m glad Becky Daggett’s people tried to get him kicked off. The party of insurrection shouldn’t be on the ballot in the first place.

And what’s wrong with being partisan? Our local elections should be partisan. As I watch the Jan. 6 insurrection investigation, I want to see the D and R next to our local candidates’ names. I support Becky’s partisan politics.

MARY COLLINS

Flagstaff