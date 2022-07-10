 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Daggett 'partisan politics' make sense to local

  • 0
Letters

I’m getting sick of the criticism that Becky Daggett is playing “dirty” politics in her run for mayor by trying to kick off Daniel Williamson off the ballot.

Daniel Williamson is a Republican that supports the insurrectionist Wendy Rogers. He shouldn’t be on the ballot even if he got his signatures. I’m glad Becky Daggett’s people tried to get him kicked off. The party of insurrection shouldn’t be on the ballot in the first place.

And what’s wrong with being partisan? Our local elections should be partisan. As I watch the Jan. 6 insurrection investigation, I want to see the D and R next to our local candidates’ names. I support Becky’s partisan politics.

MARY COLLINS

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)