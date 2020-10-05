Letter to the Editor: Daggett on Council means further strengthening of community

Becky has used her talents to strengthen many facets of our community. As a charter school director, she was an educational innovator to the benefit of our youth. She was an early supporter of good growth policies and an advocate for the environment as the executive director of a nonprofit citizen organization. Becky always has been concerned with the less fortunate among us, spending time working for a local food bank and supplying food to the hungry. She also has an extensive knowledge of local government, particularly with regard to city economic development efforts, having served in the business recruitment and retention section of city hall. Becky understands the importance of a healthy economy to our residents.