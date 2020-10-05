Letter to the Editor: Daggett on Council means further strengthening of community

Becky Daggett stands tall among candidates running for city council. For decades she has contributed her time, energy, intellect and imagination to the betterment of Flagstaff.
Becky has used her talents to strengthen many facets of our community. As a charter school director, she was an educational innovator to the benefit of our youth. She was an early supporter of good growth policies and an advocate for the environment as the executive director of a nonprofit citizen organization. Becky always has been concerned with the less fortunate among us, spending time working for a local food bank and supplying food to the hungry. She also has an extensive knowledge of local government, particularly with regard to city economic development efforts, having served in the business recruitment and retention section of city hall. Becky understands the importance of a healthy economy to our residents.
Becky is independent and tough-minded, and, on Council, will be willing to determine what is best for the community, and not just rubber-stamp whichever proposal might come forward.
In short, Becky Daggett is the real deal. She has a deep commitment to all Flagstaff citizens. I hope you will feel as fortunate as I do that she is running, and will join me in voting for her on Nov. 3.
JIM BABBITT
Flagstaff
