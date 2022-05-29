Letter to the Editor: Daggett offers ideas for $5 billion budget surplus

Arizona is expecting a $5 billion budget surplus. Rather than enacting massive tax cuts that mostly benefit the wealthiest among us, many Arizona residents would love to see the legislature and governor make smart, strategic investments in our state’s future.

Securing our water future by investing in reclaimed water infrastructure and conservation measures throughout the state would benefit all. Getting more money into classrooms and to stressed-out teachers and school staff, including counselors, will pay dividends by retaining skilled employees and improving student educational outcomes.

Investing in clean energy gives Arizona residents and businesses workforce development opportunities and gives us a boost in addressing the realities of climate change. Similarly, expanding broadband and diversifying our transportation networks improves our quality of life and enables robust economic development.

Finally, it’s time for the state to get serious about addressing our shortage of workforce housing. This shortage is a significant obstacle to the stability of our communities, health of our residents, and employers’ abilities to retain and attract skilled workers. This is a problem that has repeatedly been kicked down the road and we can no longer ignore it.

These investments would benefit all residents, visitors, and our economy— unlike more tax cuts for the wealthiest residents of Arizona. They would demonstrate long-term planning and secure a brighter future for our state. And they would provide much needed support for local communities during these tough economic times. It’s time for the legislature and Governor Ducey to to invest in our future.

BECKY DAGGETT

Flagstaff

