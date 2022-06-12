 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Daggett moves come under criticism from Williamson support

Becky Daggett swore an oath as a Council woman that she didn’t follow through with. Leaving a four-year office in just over a year to run for mayor shows her lack of commitment and failed promises made to the public. Will Becky even complete a term as mayor, or bail when something shinier comes up?

Ego shouldn’t be the driving force for running for public office of any sort, and the leader of our town should be humble and committed. The leader should also not be pushing partisan politics into our town, like what we witnessed with her and her team’s failed attempts trying to kick Daniel Williamson off the ballot just because he’s a Republican.

A big reason I support Pastor Daniel for mayor is that he’s a man of character, commitment and dedication to others. He leads with humility. He doesn’t play dirty games. It’s about the Flagstaff people, not ego. I know where my vote lies for mayor and it’s not someone who plays dirty politics with a track record of breaking oaths and promises.

JOAN FREDRIKSON

Flagstaff

