Letter to the Editor: Daggett moves come under criticism from Williamson support

Becky Daggett swore an oath as a Council woman that she didn’t follow through with. Leaving a four-year office in just over a year to run for mayor shows her lack of commitment and failed promises made to the public. Will Becky even complete a term as mayor, or bail when something shinier comes up?
Ego shouldn’t be the driving force for running for public office of any sort, and the leader of our town should be humble and committed. The leader should also not be pushing partisan politics into our town, like what we witnessed with her and her team’s failed attempts trying to kick Daniel Williamson off the ballot just because he’s a Republican.
A big reason I support Pastor Daniel for mayor is that he’s a man of character, commitment and dedication to others. He leads with humility. He doesn’t play dirty games. It’s about the Flagstaff people, not ego. I know where my vote lies for mayor and it’s not someone who plays dirty politics with a track record of breaking oaths and promises.
JOAN FREDRIKSON
People are also reading…
- City of Flagstaff moves forward with roundabout design
- ‘I’m not jumping in after you.’ Man drowns as police watch at Arizona town lake
- SUV ‘engulfed’ in flame sparks 30-acre Watermelon Fire, closes I-17 Sunday
- Flagstaff City Council approves footprint for Fourth Street/Cedar/Lockett roundabout
- Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign
- Vietnam veteran presented with new medals after losing all in Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff
- Jennifer Sechrist Kennedy
- NAU presents plans for health program expansion
- NAU student heading to college rodeo championships
- Uvalde teacher who lost all 11 kids in his classroom describes chilling scene
- 'Baby Holly' vanished after her parents’ murder in Texas. She’s found alive living in Oklahoma 40 years later
- Stepfather guilty of child abuse after Florida restaurant employee saves boy with note
- Thorpe Park design to be discussed at community meeting Saturday
- Coconino Voices: O'Halleran: Now is the time to take action on gun control
- Flagstaff student places third in Poetry Out Loud national finals
Flagstaff
Tags
- Republican Party
- Candidate
- Politics
- Election Result
- Border Control
- Moving
- Editor
- Policy Management
- Flagstaff
- Cooling System
- Pump
- Mechanics
- Economics
- Meteorology
- Josh Serna
- Heat Pump
- Heating System
- Undesirable
- Forest
- Military
- Memorial Day
- Munds Park
- Village
- Town
- Making
- Eva Putzova
- Jim Mccarthy
- Flagstaff City Council
- Deasy
- Candidacy
- Transparency
- Discussion
- Community
- Volunteer
- Public Servant
- Work
- Firefighter
- Success
- Structure
- Elected Official
- Debris
- Removal
- Container
- County
- Building Industry
- Insurance
- Law
- Institutes
- Dryness
- Effort
- Fire Safety
- March
- Linda L. Bradley
- Dollar
- Truck
- Donation
- Clothing
- Happiness
- Peace
- Resident
- Teacher
- School
- Education
- Wage
- Flagstaff Educational Association
- Benefit
- Student
- Public School
- Arizona
- Coconino County Board
- Climate
- Bank
- Finance
- Industry
- Crisis
- Williamson
- Salas
- Democrats
- Minimum
- Voter
- Marilyn Weismann
- Republican
- Daniel Williamson
- Listening
- Republicans
- Comment
- Ultra-right
- Animal
- Zoology
- Social Service
- Hospital
- Company
- Thanks
- High Country
- Humane
- Place
- Trail
- Flagstaff Trails Initiative
- Sport
- Aeronautics
- System
- Signage
- Help
- Maintenance
- Representative
- Budget
- Task
- Need
- Legislature
- Rogers
- Roe
- Wade
- Woman
- Country
- Husband
- Right
- Decision
- Marilyn Weissman
- Becky Daggett
- Flagshakes
- Heartbreak
- Joy
- Show
- Literature
- Theatre
- Glimpse
- Gift
- Play
- Nau
- Share
- Shuttle
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Highway
- Traffic Jam
- Driver
- Parking
- Judge
- Abortion
- Justice Thomas
- Conduct
- Constitution
- Alito
- Job
- Worker
- Joe Biden
- Federal Reserve
- Cost
- Employer
- Inflation
- Demand
- Commerce
- Spreader
- Spiral
- Product
- Price
- Policy
- Public Land
- Tourism
- Recreation
- Mining
- Uranium
- Grand Canyon
- Rights Issue
- Capital Punishment
- Christian
- Dependence
- Baby
- Stake
- Chris Talgo
- Vasectomy
- Birth Control
- Travel Expense
- Commuter
- Answer
- Patchwork
- So Long
- Ryan Smith
- Roadway
- Letter
- Locksmith
- Bicycle
- Weather
- Art
- Botany
- Craftwork
- Museums
- Flower
- Trip
- Address
- Front Yard
- Pride
- Plan
- Traffic Circle
- Concern
- Consequence
- Playground
- Tree
- Drill
- Weapon
- Weaponry
- Hunt
- Lie
- Good Guy
- Human
- Shooting
- Building
- Steeple
- Affordable Housing
- Nativity Church
- Properties
- Dogma
- High School
- Uterus
- Science
- Medicine
- Anatomy
- Surprise
- Denialism
- Hoax
- Global Warming
- Problem
- Patron
- Gun Control
- Inaction
- Nightmare
- Mass
- Second Amendment
- Gun
- Week
- Michael Baron
- Nra
- Greed
- Welcome
- Local
- City
- Nose
- Grab
- District
- Senior
- In-between
- Car
- Joke
- Sticky Note
- Complex
- Highgate
- Postman
- Post
- Apartment Complex
- Times
- Fire Station
- Parents
- Nurse
- Grandparents
- Breech Birth
- One
- Will
- Medic
- Doctor
- Pharmacology
- Staff
- Killing
- Overdose
- Ccc
- Coconino Strong
- Coconino Community College
- Coconino County
- Tax
- Graduate
- Williams
- Majority
- Statehouse
- Threat
- Fear
- Misinformation
- Stance
- Violence
- Legislation
- Ar-15s
- Marcus Aurelius
- Religion
- Pestilence
- Suicide
- Care
- Fee
- Civil Law
- Software
- Puppy
- Discount
- Adoption
- Dog
- Newspaper
- Usual
- Cat
- Choice
- Team
- Graffiti
- Crime
- Police
- Park
- Flagstaff Police Department
- Rec
- Wendy Rogers
- Rally
- Duty
- White Supremacist
- Supremacist
- Sociology
- Neo-nazi
- Flagstaff Housing Commission
- Councilmember
- Ordinance
- City Council
- Council
- Seat
- Tax Credit
- Coalition
- Revenue
- Medical Care
- Knife
- Assault Weapon
- Notion
- Arm
- Common Sense
- Blake Masters
- Reason
- Mass Murder
- Donald Trump
- Lack
- Employee
- Zoom
- Roundabout
- Traffic
- Mayor
- Undertaking
- Oath
- Public And Administrative Law
- Attempt
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!