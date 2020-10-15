Letter to the Editor: Daggett has experience it takes to navigate difficult times

Our community is facing significant challenges due to the global pandemic. Thankfully, we have a wonderful group of candidates running for our city council. However, when I consider our critical need for affordable workforce housing, support for small local businesses and our vibrant arts community, and advancing social justice and environmental protection as we deal with the global climate crisis, there is one candidate who I am very eager to see at the helm.

I have known Becky Daggett for over 20 years. I’ve seen her thoughtful leadership and cooperative approach in action. She has demonstrated a deep commitment to our community through her work with small businesses, the arts, social and environmental groups, and science-based organizations. As we navigate the many challenges we face and the effects they have on our economy, our natural resources, and our values as a community, I believe she is the kind of civic-minded and thoughtful person we need to help guide our community through these tough times.