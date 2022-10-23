 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Daggett 'a longtime leader' and local's choice for mayor

Letters

Becky Daggett is a longtime proven leader in many capacities in Flagstaff. She understands and possesses qualities of leadership, such as the ability to consider differing viewpoints, collaborating with skill, relationship building in a diverse community and strategic planning, just to name a few. Becky acts with our community's best interests at heart. Please vote for Becky Daggett for mayor.

Regards,

KATHY BRYANT

Flagstaff

