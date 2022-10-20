 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Daggett 'a good listener, a connector and a problem solver'

Letters

I first met Becky Daggett when she directed "It's a Wonderful Life" at Theatrikos. The qualities I witnessed then, of generosity, vision, ability to bring people together, and project management, have shown up again and again as I have seen Becky in other contexts.

When my house flooded in 2021 I was grateful and impressed, but not surprised, when Becky was out in the rain in her truck bringing sandbags to residents in need. She was there at the moment of crisis, and she was there behind the scenes in many many meetings to advocate for our recovery. Becky is a good listener, a connector and a problem solver.

Becky Daggett is the best person to serve us as mayor of Flagstaff.

SHARON TEWKSBURY-BLOOM

Flagstaff

