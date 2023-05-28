Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The logical inconsistencies of the conservative movement in the U.S. bear discussing.

On the one hand, conservatives claim that businesses and corporations should not be regulated but left to an intellectual term called "the Market." This term is given magical powers of settling the proper price and the proper wages of the economic world.

This is called limited government, calling for hands off of business and corporate practices.

At the same time, while demanding limited government for business and corporations, this same group demands the final authority over the bodies of women.

So in the name of limited government, the conservatives want freedom for economic constructs but not for female humans.

Curious set of values.

HARRIET H. YOUNG, PH.D.

Flagstaff