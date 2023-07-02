It is very unfortunate and disappointing that Whitney Cunningham, the attorney for Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH), stated in a letter to the editor that signing the petition for the referendum on the rezoning so the hospital can move to the outskirts of town is a "dangerous mistake." I couldn’t disagree more. His comment suggests that NAH does not believe in the most democratic process of all, a referendum where citizens must collect thousands of signatures to place this on the ballot for the voters to decide if the rezoning is in the community’s best interest. Ten unelected Northern Arizona Healthcare board members who are not accountable to the community, the former NAH CEO who was terminated by the board under a cloud, and six members of the Flagstaff City Council have spoken. (Mr. Cunningham correctly noted that the Planning and Zoning Commission heard the case but failed to say that it voted to NOT recommend approval of the rezoning to the city council.) Now Flagstaff citizens should have a real voice in this project. This is the foundation of our democracy. I encourage Flagstaff citizens to sign the petition to place the question on the ballot in November, and then exercise your right to vote so you can have a say in this very important matter that will affect all of us.