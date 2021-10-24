Letter to the Editor: Cullen was a principal who had plenty of principles

A strong leader is someone who stands up for what is right despite personal consequences, especially in a world where what is right is not always popular and what is popular is not always right!

Tony Cullen is this type of leader. He has proved this in his own life and in his leadership as principal of Flagstaff High School. Cullen has the most longevity of any principal at FHS. He served as principal for 19 years and showed no sign of burnout as he was there for his students, teachers and staff every day.

During the COVID-19 pandemic when schools closed, he loaded his own vehicle with food and took it to the reservation to help some of his students' families. He also set up some hot spots there so students could have internet access to help them complete their studies. Who does that? I'd say it would be someone who cares about students.

Cullen is that type of person and yes, h e does care about people, especially students. Weekend movie night (reminiscent of the drive-in movies) were a fun activity that he had for his students also.

Outside of school, Tony is very active in the Toys for Tots program with the Marine Corps League and again, works diligently to ensure that kids have toys for Christmas. He also supports Special Olympics and has always supported kids with special needs.