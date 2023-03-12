Eliminating the debt ceiling would prevent the full faith and credit of the United States from being held hostage by Congress every few months. The federal government has already gone over the debt ceiling and it needs to be raised right away.

Representative Eli Crane does not seem to be willing to even raise the debt ceiling. He doesn't seem to understand the consequences of the federal government not paying the bills for purchases they have already made. He is willing to throw the country under the bus, lower the country's credit rating and cause a world-wide financial crisis.

Rep. Crane's attitude seems to reflect that of many other extreme MAGA Republicans. They can't be allowed to hold our country hostage. Congress needs to do the right thing: vote to eliminate the debt ceiling or at least raise it once again.

JEFF GOULDEN

Flagstaff