 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: COVID not gone yet, and it still doesn't care about politics
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: COVID not gone yet, and it still doesn't care about politics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

Dear fellow Arizonans,

Wherever you stand in our polarized political system, COVID-19 does not care. This pandemic affects us all in so many ways. On March 15, Gov. Ducey lifted local mask mandates and many COVID restrictions. As of right now, there have been 17,000 deaths in Arizona.

(1) Only 35% of Arizonans are vaccinated.

(2) The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention outlines clearly some simple guidelines to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Those guidelines are “wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth, stay 6 feet apart from others, get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and wash your hands often.”

(3) These COVID-19 restrictions Ducey has lifted doesn’t mean this pandemic virus is gone now. People are still getting sick and COVID-19 is still capable of spreading to others, wherever your stance is on politics. I wouldn’t wish anyone to get sick and I’d hope others would think the same about myself and family.

So even though there are restrictions lifted, be safe for yourself and other fellow Arizonans. We are in this together, stay safe!

MAKIAH KENNEDY

Flagstaff

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)