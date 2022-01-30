Letter to the Editor: COVID gets personal, leads reader to question stances

If you could save someone’s life through minimal effort on your part, would you do so?

Until recently I didn’t personally know anyone who died because of COVID. Unfortunately, a person I knew through work developed an aneurysm and died before he could have life saving surgery. He needed to have an ICU bed after surgery, and there wasn’t a bed available in the local or surrounding hospitals. Many of the ICU beds were occupied by unvaccinated COVID patients. I consistently read the vast majority of the ICU COVID patients are unvaccinated.

A recent Daily Sun letter writer said, “unvaccinated medical personnel have the expertise that I don’t have to understand the virus and the vaccine.” I totally disagree with this statement. I contend that most medical personnel have little to no insight into vaccine development or the scientific research into viruses and their treatment. Only individuals who specialize in this field have the knowledge. Would the writer consult with a pulmonary specialist concerning a brain tumor?

The problem with COVID is that you may not even know you have it but the person you pass it to, may die from COVID complications. Being vaccinated and wearing a mask can save someone else's life.

Never have so many balked at doing so little to save others!

BARRY BRENNEMAN

Flagstaff

