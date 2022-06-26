Letter to the Editor: 'COVID couple' gives update after planning challenges

Hi there, I was featured on the cover of the May 20, 2020, Sunday paper with my husband, because we were forced to postpone our wedding. We ended up getting married at Hart Prairie with a few close friends anyway, and rescheduled our wedding reception for June 12, 2021, then rescheduled for June 12, 2022.
Our wedding reception (We-Do Re-Do/ vow renewal/two-year anniversary) finally happened (with our 6-month-old daughter in tow). However, we were supposed to celebrate and have the ceremony at Nordic Center, but got word of the Pipeline Fire. At 2 p.m. we moved our party to Serendipity! Our friends and family rallied to make this move happen in less than three hours! Some guests could not attend due to having to evacuate, or they were firefighters working on the fire. One of my bridesmaids even had to leave to evacuate, but came back to be with me just in time for the ceremony and was still able to party the night away with us. We still had a blast, despite having to move the wedding the day of after two years of postponements.
Just thought you guys would like an update on this COVID couple!
RACHEL DE JESUS
Flagstaff
