Letter to the Editor: COVID being No. 1 cause of death in AZ sounds alarm

Just talked with our maintenance man that I have known for 10 years and have become good friends with. I was surprised he is not vaccinated. He claims, "It is not proven." And then I remembered several people interviewed on TV that said the same thing: "It is not proven." I say it IS proven.

Who is dying these days? Mostly unvaccinated people, about 98%. The vaccinated who are dying have some underlying condition, like General Powell. He had Parkinson's and a blood cancer. Otherwise, the vaccinated who get infected usually have a mild case and stay at home.

The vaccination has been "proven." Hie thee to the closest place and get vaccinated. You might save your life, your family's and others you come in contact with. A study by the Arizona Public Health Association says Arizona is the only state where COVID-19 is the No. 1 cause of death. Google that and check it out.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

