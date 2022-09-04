Letter to the Editor: Court's audit records decision prompts request to remove Lopez

The unanimous ruling by the state Supreme Court to keep secret the audit records of the 2020 election will go down as perhaps the most deceitful and biased decision by a high court that we've ever seen.
Justice John Lopez, who wrote the decision, clearly ignored the truth of what two lower courts and a majority of voters understood that the audit, carried out by Trump-supporting Cyber Ninjas, was a Big Lie political con led by a cabal of Republican extremists in the Arizona Legislature who were willing to throw Arizona and American democracy into the fire. The very fact that the audit was planned and orchestrated at taxpayers expense by members of the Legislature appears to be what Justice Lopez, incredibly, drew on in his opinion that the audit was a legitimate legislative, not a political, act.
Put simply, there was no legislative legitimacy attached to the 2020 election audit. The majority of people in America know that the election was not corrupt and that Joe Biden won fair and square. In my mind, Justice Lopez's decision was also unconstitutional in that it denied the public's right to see the audit records. And in his ruling gave his stamp of approval to the anti-democracy election deniers.
Justice Lopez does not deserve to sit on the state Supreme Court any longer, and measures should be taken to remove him.
RICH RUMMEL
Flagstaff
