Letter to the Editor: County going to wrong party for help with COVID funds

As a healthcare professional in Flagstaff, I was deeply worried to read today that our county could potentially run out of funds to continue their efforts to do COVID testing and contact tracing. Coupled with the fact that our rates of positive tests are back on the increase, this is even more troubling.

Both our county and city have contributed funds to help fight this pandemic. And what about NAU? They had 273 positive tests as of Sept. 18. Where are they in all of this? Well, they allowed students to return to campus, even though they were not returning to class yet, and to spill over into our community in off-campus housing. Now they are putting NAU faculty and the rest of our community at even greater risk with students returning to class, with the county, city and its citizens paying the price. That is not a good neighbor.