Regarding the abortion resolution, while no vote was taken among residents, national surveys suggest most Americans favor restricting abortion. The Council ignored the reality of no consensus in our city to support their political opinion. It is an affront to many citizens who thereby lose trust in the Council’s judgment.

One of the reasons favoring the resolution and against religious objections was “separation of church and state.” When Jefferson in a letter referenced this, he meant government must not establish a state religion, not that religion holds no bearing on governmental actions. While many referenced Biblical bases for their views, many others not religious or Christian support the view that the baby in womb must be protected under the Constitution. Those who seek to separate church and state by holding to secular views are themselves applying the religion of humanism, putting humans above creator.

Secular society suggests that truth is subjective; God says in His word that it is absolute and unchanging. This is the truth upon which our nation was founded and though not perfect, our Republic is the freest and most prosperous nation in the world. When judges and justices legislate, when the executive branch dictates, and when legislatures oblige special interests, thus upsetting the balance of powers, our Republic suffers. No federal, state, or local governmental office has the authority to go against the creator. God says, “choose life.” (Deuteronomy 30:19)

The resolution is ill-conceived and undermines Council’s ability to effectively serve our fair city.

SHERYL DAWSON

Flagstaff