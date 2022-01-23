Letter to the Editor: Councilmember seeks reset, contests accusations against Aslan

I sit here on Martin Luther King Day, after reading three letters to the editor yesterday, all defending or condemning actions of our mayor and a fellow councilmember. I call on the spirit of Dr. King to encourage all of us to reset.

I do not want to debate if the mayor should have attended the Jan. 4 council meeting virtually instead of in-person. On one hand, he tested negative for COVID that day; on the other hand, members of his immediate family had COVID.

One of the letters accused Councilmember Aslan of absenteeism. This is inaccurate. During his three years on Council, I remember that Mr. Aslan left one meeting about 10 minutes early because of another obligation. That certainly does not justify questioning his record.

The only other Council meeting that I remember Mr. Aslan missing was one that was called at the last minute. He and a majority of the council did not attend because he and two other councilmembers were at an Arizona League of Cities and Towns meeting, representing Flagstaff on city business.

I hope that this sets the record straight and that we can return our focus to policy.

JIM MCCARTHY

Flagstaff City Councilmember

